A Wigan borough man has been accused of possessing a machete and firearm and threatening to bomb a woman's house.

Robert Smith, 52, of Ashfield Avenue, Atherton, is charged with threatening to damage her home on May 11.

He allegedly had a machete in a public place the following day and possessed an imitation handgun, with intent to cause the woman fear that it would be used.

Smith is further charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on May 9.

He has not yet entered any pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on June 18.

Smith was remanded into custody.