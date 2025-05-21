Wigan borough man jailed for twice breaching restraining order
A man who breached a restraining order twice in three day has been jailed.
Martin Birchall, 35, of no fixed address, went to Car Bank Square, Atherton on April 17 and 19, contacting a woman there on the second occasion.
That was despite him being forbidden to do so by a restraining order imposed by Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on May 9 last year.
Birchall pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction and was jailed for 35 weeks.
He was jailed for a further 16 weeks for having a knife in a public place, after he took a black-handled concealed blade to Elm Street, Tyldesley, on November 16, 2023.