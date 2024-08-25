Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan borough 43-year-old who twice issued death threats has had his sentence delayed after a judge sent it back to a lower court.

Christopher Scannell, of Glebe Street in Leigh, had appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to sending messages between January 18 and July 7 this year in which credible threats to a person's life were threatened.

They sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, but now the judge has ordered that magistrates sentence him on September 2 instead.