Wigan borough woman charged with robbery

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A 42-year-old Wigan borough woman has been accused of carrying out a mugging.

Natalie Todd, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, is charged with robbing Gordon Benson of £20 in Leigh on August 24.

She has not yet entered a plea and was released on unconditional bail until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 25.