Wigan borough woman charged with robbery
A 42-year-old Wigan borough woman has been accused of carrying out a mugging.
Natalie Todd, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, is charged with robbing Gordon Benson of £20 in Leigh on August 24.
She has not yet entered a plea and was released on unconditional bail until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 25.