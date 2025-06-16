A Leigh woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for fraud.

Claire Farrell, 54, of Carisbrooke Road, was prosecuted by the Department for Work and Pensions.

She pleaded guilty to failing to disclose information to make a gain, in that she did not tell the DWP she was living as a couple with Ian Boyle between August 18, 2018 and October 17, 2023.

Wigan justices imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told Farrell to do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo mental health treatment.

They did not order her to pay any costs, stating she currently has no income and will have to pay back the "significant" overpayment.