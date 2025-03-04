Siblings from Wigan are to appear in court charged over last summer’s Southport riots.

Daniel Birchmore, 32, and Thomas Birchmore, 31, of Manley Street, Ince, have both been accused of violent disorder in relation to the disturbances that broke out at the seaside resort in the aftermath of the murders of three little girls at a Taylor Swift event.

They have been bailed to appear before Liverpool magistrates on Tuesday March 18.

The total number of people arrested for disorder last summer in Merseyside now stands at 181, with 140 charged and 113 sentenced to a combined 217 years and six months in prison. Merseyside Police are still encouraging anyone with information about the disturbances to contact them by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Current galleries of people they would like to speak to can be found on the force’s X and Facebook pages, and on its website. The atest CCTV appeal can be seen here.