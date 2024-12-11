Wigan burglar makes drug admissions
A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services has now also admitted to possessing hard drugs.
Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, had already appeared before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises.
Now he has been back to court to plead guilty to possessing both heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan on August 15 plus a bail breach from September 18 last year.
He will be sentenced on January 10, before which time he is on conditional bail.