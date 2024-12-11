Wigan burglar makes drug admissions

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services has now also admitted to possessing hard drugs.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, had already appeared before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises.

Now he has been back to court to plead guilty to possessing both heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan on August 15 plus a bail breach from September 18 last year.

He will be sentenced on January 10, before which time he is on conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice