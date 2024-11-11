Wigan burglar who stole keys and laptop is now behind bars
A burglar who stole from one house and tried to break into another has been jailed for more than two years.
Mark Mayren, 37, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, entered a property on Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, on September 14 and stole car keys, house keys, a laptop and a bag, worth a total of £1,600.
He also tried to get into a house on Elvington Close, Kitt Green, on the same day.
Mayren pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted burglary and has now been jailed for two years and five months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.
A five-year restraining order was also imposed.