A Wigan man stole £18,000 from the builders' merchants where he worked has been given a suspended prison term and been ordered to pay all the money back.

Kieran Calland, 35, of Hardy Street, pleaded guilty to theft by an employee after taking the cash from M Markovitz Ltd Civils, Builders and Plumbers Merchant in Pemberton on February 27, 2024.

Reappearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a nine-month jail sentence but it has been suspended for 18 months.

Calland must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will be supervised for 12 months and as well as handing back the £18k, he must pay £282 to the court and victim services.