Wigan death threat assailant spared immediate jail time
A Wigan 58-year-old who attacked a woman and threatened to kill her has narrowly avoided an immediate custodial sentence.
Ian Walsh, of Smallshaw Close, Ashton, had previously appeared before magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting the woman, causing her actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill her on July 6.
He had been behind bars pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court and has now been given an 18-month prison term, although it has been suspended for 24 months.
Walsh must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a 90-day building choices programme to improve his behaviour.