The trial date of a Wigan man facing charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage has been brought forward.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road, Ashton, is accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10 last year.

A trial date of September 8 2026 had originally been set but a new date of August 12 this year has now been scheduled.

Williams has so far only pleaded not guilty to the criminal damage charge, having not yet entered pleas to the other accusations.

Until his next court appearance he remains remanded into custody.