Wigan domestic abuser behind bars before learning his fate

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has finally admitted to engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship for two years.

Adam Wilkinson, 36, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, had initially denied being verbally abusive towards a woman between May 1, 2023 and April 29 this year.

He also admitted to threatening to share intimate photographs of the woman on April 30 and assaulting her by beating on July 1.

However he had continued to deny stalking causing her serious alarm or distress and this was dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.

Charges of threatening to kill her and causing her actual bodily harm were also dismissed.

Wilkinson was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on October 10.

