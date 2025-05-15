Wigan domestic abuser caught visiting victim
A Wigan domestic abuser has admitted to breaching a restraining order by attending his victim's home.
Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to harassing a named female on May 6 when in breach of an order from Bolton Crown Court preventing contact with the woman and also to possessing cocaine when police came to arrest him.
Culshaw was remanded on conditional bail until his sentencing at the same court on June 25.