A Wigan man who admitted harassment, issuing a death threat and causing actual bodily harm has received a three-year community order.

Daniel Carter, 39, formerly of Norley and more recently of Gainford Road, Liverpool, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced, his punishment including the completion of 40 days of rehabilitation activities, being excluded from certain parts of Wigan for two years and being the subject of indefinite restraining orders against three named people.

The hearing was told he attacked a former partner and that the harassment, death threat and the breach of a non-molestation order that he also confessed to, related to two family members.

Charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and another threat to kill were allowed to lie on file.