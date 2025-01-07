Wigan driver three times over limit fled crash scene
Jonathan Chadwick, 49, of Stoney Brow, Roby Mill, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to stop after a crash in Oldham on September 29 in which his BMW caused damage to a Tesla.
He also admitted that when finally breath-tested by traffic officers he gave a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.
The bench banned him from driving for 28 months, although this can be reduced to 28 weeks on completing a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
He must also abstain from alcohol for 60 days, complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £2,346.