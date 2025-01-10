Wigan driving ban flouter tried to avoid police

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2025
A Wigan motorist tried to give police the slip after he was spotted driving while banned.

Marc Court, 29, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit van along Elder Green Close, Leigh, on January 4 when disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to failing to stop for a police officer.

He was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on February 11.

