A Wigan man has been accused of fleecing his employer.

Martin Scully, 36, of Parkfields, Abram, stood before borough justices to be charged with fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions between September and December 2022.

The charge states that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.

He will return to the same court on January 6 before which he has been bailed.