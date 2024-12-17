Wigan fairground injury crash driver back behind bars

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

A disqualified Wigan motorist who was jailed for injuring a woman while being chased by police is back behind bars.

Jordan O'Reilly, 22, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, was given a three-year sentence only in February this year for causing injury by dangerous driving and other motoring offences when his vehicle collided with the victim at a Hindley funfair the previous October.

But no sooner had he been granted early release, he was caught driving a stolen black BMW on Atherton Road, Hindley, while still banned.

He has now appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance and to handling stolen goods, namely the BMW, on December 6.

He was sent back to prison for another 18 weeks and is further banned from the road for another five years.

