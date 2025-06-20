A Wigan schoolgirl has been accused of trying to rob someone at knifepoint when she was only 13 years old.

The now 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates accused of the attempted robbery of a named male of a mobile phone and watch, possession of a knife and stealing cans of Red Bull.

All three offences are alleged to have happened in Cambridge on June 27 last year.

She was remanded on bail until a further appearance at the same court on June 26.