Wigan girl, 14, faces attempted knifepoint robbery charge
A Wigan schoolgirl has been accused of trying to rob someone at knifepoint when she was only 13 years old.
The now 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates accused of the attempted robbery of a named male of a mobile phone and watch, possession of a knife and stealing cans of Red Bull.
All three offences are alleged to have happened in Cambridge on June 27 last year.
She was remanded on bail until a further appearance at the same court on June 26.