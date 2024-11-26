A Wigan 36-year-old who threatened a man with a kitchen knife in the street has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Sean Kenyon, of Wigan Road, Ashton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to menacing Christopher Rock with a blade on August 6.

He was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he has now been given a 34-week custodial term although it was suspended for two years.

Kenyon must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.