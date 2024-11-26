Wigan knife threat man gets suspended prison sentence

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan 36-year-old who threatened a man with a kitchen knife in the street has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Sean Kenyon, of Wigan Road, Ashton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to menacing Christopher Rock with a blade on August 6.

He was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he has now been given a 34-week custodial term although it was suspended for two years.

Kenyon must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice