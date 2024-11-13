Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 20-year-old has received a suspended prison sentence for failing to stop when riding an e-bike on the road and possessing a knife.

Jordan Smith, of Pembroke Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to the two offences on August 7 in Whelley.

He was given a 16-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months. He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 12 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £239 in costs and victim services surcharge.