A Wigan-based company and its director have been ordered to pay thousands of pounds for operating a landfill site illegally and failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

Maybrook Developments (Appley Bridge) Ltd and Peter O’Dowd were prosecuted for environmental crimes at Parbold Hill and West Quarry, Appley Bridge, after an extensive investigation by the Environment Agency.

They found both O’Dowd and his firm failed to ensure they operated within the conditions of their environmental permit, which allows sites to operate in a way that protects the environment.

The company also failed to comply with an enforcement notice issued by the Environment Agency, which would have brought the site back into compliance with the environmental permit.

Under the conditions of the permit, only certain types of waste were allowed to be stored on the site.

However, other waste, including materials left over from the metal recycling process, were stored there, which caused risks to the environment and the local community due to an increased risk of fire and pollution.

Maybrook was also charged with not undertaking required environmental monitoring on the site, as required under the permit.

Despite Environment Agency advice and guidance over the course of the investigation, and subsequent enforcement notices served on the company, vital monitoring was not done.

This included landfill gas monitoring, surface water monitoring, groundwater monitoring and leachate monitoring, all required by law to protect the environment and local communities.

The offences took place in 2020 and 2021.

Maybrook pleaded guilty to the offences during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in 2022, but O’Dowd, 66, of Mere Road, Newton-le-Willows. pleaded not guilty

The case was listed for a trial and O’Dowd has now been found guilty of six offences.

They were each fined £4,000 and ordered to pay victim surcharges of £190. Maybrook must also pay costs of £17,485.45 and O’Dowd was ordered to pay £27,675 in costs.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “This result should serve as a warning for others that we take waste regulation extremely seriously and we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action against those who flout the law.

“We are determined to make life tough for those who risk damaging the environment. Mr O’Dowd caused unacceptable risks to the environment and the local community, while also undermining other waste operators who operate responsibly.

“If people suspect criminal activity, they should report it to our 24-hour incident hotline 0800 807060 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give as much detail as possible. Let’s work together to stamp out waste crime and protect our environment.”

Land and property company Maybrook was established by O’Dowd in 2012 and owns Parbold Hill, East Quarry and West Quarry in Appley Bridge, as well as sites in Wales.

It was at East Quarry where 16-year-old Jamie Lewin died in July 2022, after entering the water and getting into difficulty.

He was the third youngster to lose their life there, following the tragic deaths of 17-year-old Craig Croston in 1999 and Miracle Godson, 13, in 2015.