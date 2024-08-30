Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan lorry driver has admitted to his involvement in a hit and run smash.

Adam Jasiczak, 41, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

The charges related to a collision between Jasiczak's DAF LF170 delivery truck with another vehicle on Guildford Road, Levenshulme, Manchester, on March 27, the latter of which suffered bodywork damage.

His driver's licence was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £551.