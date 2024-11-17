Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 37-year-old has been accused of domestically abusing a woman and then stalking her three years later.

Kieron Rodgers, of Brookhouse Street, Wigan, appeared before the borough's magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman on December 1 2021 which included not allowing her to see family and friends and arguing when out.

Then between July 1 and November 6 this year it is alleged he stalked her causing serious alarm or distress, with behaviour including continuously calling her and turning up at her dentist and supermarket when she was there.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where a judge will first see Rodgers on December 13.

Before then the defendant has been released on conditional bail.

He has yet to enter any pleas.