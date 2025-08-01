The trial of a Wigan man accused of harassment, assault and carrying a kitchen knife was scrapped when he admitted the offences.

Darren Hall, 39, of Sherwood Drive, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to harassment – breach of a restraining order by going to see a woman in Hyde on January 3, despite a restraining order which banned him from doing so being imposed in December.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him on the same day and possessing a knife in a public place – Paddock Rise in Beech Hill – on May 15.

Tameside magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a 26-day programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was told to pay £100 in compensation and £200 towards prosecution costs.