Benefits were fiddled by a Wigan man for more than three and a half years, a court has been told.

Paul Roberts, 54, of Church Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions to a change of circumstances that would have affected his claim to carers' allowance between November 2019 and June 2023, namely that he was earning money from a job.

The hearing was adjourned until July 25 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.