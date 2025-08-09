Wigan man admits to Bolton house burglary

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan 47-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting to house-breaking and drug charges.

David Riding, formerly of Gloucester Crescent in Hindley and now of no fixed address, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to burgling a house in Reedham Close, Bolton, on September 23 last year during which he stole money, e-cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol totalling £60.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis on July 7 this year.

The bench granted him conditional bail until he returns to court to learn his fate on September 17.

