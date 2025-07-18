A Wigan man who admitted to stalking has been given a community punishment.

William Ireton had denied a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress but on the day his trial was due to take place at the borough law courts he admitted to a lesser charge of stalking with causing serious alarm or distress and this was accepted by the prosecution.

He also admitted to threatening to cause criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order involving the completion of 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ireton was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.