A Wigan man, banned from the road for drug-driving but who then got behind the wheel when high on cocaine and cannabis has been hit by another four-year disqualification.

In April last year Martin Choppen was barred from driving for 16 months after being caught in his Volkswagen Tiguan after snorting cocaine the previous August.

He then returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to driving while banned and doing so, this time while under the influence of two illegal substances.

The bench heard the 45-year-old was stopped in the same vehicle as last time by police near his home on Bank Street, Platt Bridge.

He pleaded guilty to driving while banned and having no insurance as well as driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

As well as a new 48-month ban, Choppen must also complete a drug rehabilitation programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.