Police investigating a serious assault involving a suspected crossbow have charged a man from Wigan.

At around 10pm on Sunday, July 13, it was reported that a man aged in his 50s had been assaulted on Downway Lane, St Helens, by a group of males armed with a weapon.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious leg and facial injuries. He has since been discharged.

Jack Carter, 35, of Heather Grove, Worsley Hall, has today been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.