A Wigan man has been accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, appeared before borough justices charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

He has been granted conditional bail until he first appears before a Bolton judge on December 20.