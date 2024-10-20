Wigan man charged with child neglect and domestic abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has been accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, appeared before borough justices charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

He has been granted conditional bail until he first appears before a Bolton judge on December 20.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice