A Wigan 44-year-old has been cleared of stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails.

But both charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault by beating and harassment without violence instead.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the courts and victim services.