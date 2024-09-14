Wigan man cleared of stalking now sees assaults case collapse
The case against a Wigan man accused of assaults has folded after the prosecution offered no evidence.
In June David Meehan, 42, of Springfield Road, Springfield, stood trial for stalking an ex-partner and putting her in fear of violence and was acquitted by a jury.
This month he was due to answer charges of causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
But at the latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, no evidence was offered and the judge discharged him from the dock.
A charge of witness intimidation had also been withdrawn by prosecutors at an earlier date.
Meehan, however, is still due to face trial for an assault on another partner at Bolton Magistrates’ Court on December 12.