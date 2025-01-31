Wigan man damaged pizza shop's window and assaulted police officer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A man who damaged the window of a takeaway and assaulted a police officer has been sentenced to a community order.

Jamie Roden, 22, of Moat Hall Close, Worsley Hall, confessed to criminal damage at Corleone Pizza, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on July 10.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on the same day and being in possession of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Roden must pay £490 compensation.

