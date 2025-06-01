A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling behaviour in a relationship for two years.

Adam Wilkinson, 36, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, is said to have been verbally abusive towards a woman between May 1, 2023 and April 29 this year.

He is also charged with threatening to share intimate photographs of the woman on April 30 and stalking involving serious alarm or distress between April 27 and May 9.

Wilkinson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on November 21.