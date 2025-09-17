A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after admitting he attacked a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Prescott, 36, of Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 12, as well as criminal damage to a mobile phone.

He entered not guilty pleas to two further charges – strangulation and administering a noxious substance, namely petrol – and the judge at Bolton Crown Court ordered that these would lie on file.

The case was sent to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, where Prescott will be sentenced on October 3.