Wigan man denies making woman drink petrol - but admits assaulting her
A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after admitting he attacked a woman.
Ryan Prescott, 36, of Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 12, as well as criminal damage to a mobile phone.
He entered not guilty pleas to two further charges – strangulation and administering a noxious substance, namely petrol – and the judge at Bolton Crown Court ordered that these would lie on file.
The case was sent to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, where Prescott will be sentenced on October 3.