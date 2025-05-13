A Wigan 32-year-old has denied stalking a woman, including by going into her bedroom when she was asleep.

William Every, of Wardley Street, Pemberton, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to stalking the named female without causing fear.

The hearing was told it is alleged h repeatedly sent her messages; he sent her flowers on July 13 and August 27 last year, he entered the bedroom of her home on July 28 and loitered outside her home on August 2 and 7.

A trial date of October 1 at the same court was set and Every was released on bail conditional that he has no contact with the complainant until then.