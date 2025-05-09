Wigan man denies stealing coffee, confectionary and gift sets from shops
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to three shoplifting charges.
Mark Seddon, 43, of Greenhey, Orrell, is charged with stealing coffee worth £100 on March 7 and confectionery worth £100 on March 26 from Tesco Express, as well as gift sets worth £40 from TK Maxx on Robin Retail Park on March 11.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2026.