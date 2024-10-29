Stalking and strangulation charges have been brought against a Wigan man.

Fernando Volpe, 44, of Manor Street in Newtown, stood before borough magistrates accused of intentionally throttling and causing a named woman actual bodily harm on June 27 and to harassing her, causing fear of serious harm between June 26 and October 13.

The stalking charge alleges that he repeatedly attended the complainant's home and engaged in unwanted contact which had a "substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."

Volpe, who has not yet entered any pleas, was remanded into custody until he appears at Bolton Crown Court for the case to be heard before a judge on November 25.