Wigan man faces trial on domestic abuse charges
Liam Makin, 36, of Charles Street, Swinley, has pleaded not guilty to several charges involving the same woman.
He is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between April 1 and June 27, which allegedly involved telling the woman what to wear and accusing her of infidelity.
He is also accused of intentionally strangling her on May 16, plus assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting the woman by beating her and criminal damage to multiple items belonging to her on June 27.
A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on January 12.
Makin was remanded on conditional bail until then.