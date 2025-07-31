A Wigan man will stand trial in 2026 accused of engaging in controlling behaviour and violently attacking a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Makin, 36, of Charles Street, Swinley, has pleaded not guilty to several charges involving the same woman.

He is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between April 1 and June 27, which allegedly involved telling the woman what to wear and accusing her of infidelity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of intentionally strangling her on May 16, plus assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting the woman by beating her and criminal damage to multiple items belonging to her on June 27.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

Makin was remanded on conditional bail until then.