Benefit fraud accusations have been made against a Wigan man amid claims that he pretended to be more disabled than he is for nine years.

David Bartle, 57, of Liverpool Road in Platt Bridge, faces five charges that he dishonestly made statements to the Department for Work and Pensioners which exaggerated the extent to which his health conditions affected his daily living needs and physical mobility.

These allegedly false statements were said to have been made in order to obtain Personal Independence Payments (Pips) between April 22 2014 and January 6 2023.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Bartle will make his first appearance on September 10, before which he has been granted unconditional bail.