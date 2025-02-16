Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man caught carrying a knife in public has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Reddy, 39, of George Street, Hindley, was found with a folding pocket knife with a blade longer than three inches near Marshall Street, Leigh on February 6 last year.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, as well as possession of class B drug cannabis.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered Reddy to do nine months of alcohol treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

Both the knife and the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.