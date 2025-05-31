Wigan man gets suspended sentence for attack at Wembley on Challenge Cup final day
A Wigan man who admitted carrying out a vicious attack has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Reece Aspinall, 33, of Balcarres Road, Aspull, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Adam Simm on June 8.
The incident happened at Wembley on the day of the Challenge Cup final.
Magistrates have now imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Aspinall must also abstain from drinking alcohol for 90 days, do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 compensation.