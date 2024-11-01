Wigan man given suspended prison sentence and unpaid work after mugging

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man who carried out a mugging more than two years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Paul Lafrenz, 21, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of drug rehabilitation.

He had previously denied taking £170 from Harold Winstanley in a robbery on March 29, 2022, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

