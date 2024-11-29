A young Wigan borough man will be sentenced in the new year after admitting to creating vile videos of child abuse.

Callum Sharrock, 20, of Royal Drive, Leigh, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to making 23 images that fall into the most serious category of abuse: A.

He also made 10 category B films, eight category C and possessed 34 banned images of "extreme pornography" involving humans and dogs.

The offences all took place between September 2022 and June 2024.

Sharrock will be sentenced by the same court on February 11.