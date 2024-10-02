Wigan man high on drugs while breaching driving ban

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan motorist has admitted flouting a road ban while high on drugs.

Martin Choppen, 45, of Bank Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to admit to charges of driving a Volkswagen Tiguan outside his home on April while disqualified, uninsured and under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on October 28.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice