Wigan man high on drugs while breaching driving ban
A Wigan motorist has admitted flouting a road ban while high on drugs.
Martin Choppen, 45, of Bank Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to admit to charges of driving a Volkswagen Tiguan outside his home on April while disqualified, uninsured and under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.
He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on October 28.