Wigan man punished for breaching sexual harm prevention order
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man who breached a sexual harm prevention order has been told to do unpaid work.
Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an order issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.
He was handed a three-year community order, which includes 26 sessions of the Building Choices programme, 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.