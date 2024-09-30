Wigan man sentenced to three years in prison for Southport violent disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been jailed for three years for his role in violent disorder in Southport.

Robbie Johnson, 28, of Norfolk Street, Springfield, was among three men jailed at Liverpool Crown Court today after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Merseyside.

Daniel Busuttil, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for violent disorder in Southport, while Michael Porter, 40, of Stanley Road, Bootle, was jailed for two years for violent disorder in Liverpool.

Robbie Johnson has been jailed for three years for violent disorder in Southport

It follows riots held in Merseyside and other areas around the country after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29. Eight other children and two adults were injured.

Det Ch Insp Tony Roberts said: “All three men – Porter, Johnson and Busuttil – played an active part in the shocking scenes of violent disorder we all witnessed in Southport and Liverpool.

“The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 120, with 82 charged and 59 sentenced to a combined 126 years and eight months.

“We continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

Anyone with information about those involved in the disorder is asked to contact police online here or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Merseyside Police’s latest gallery featuring people they want to speak to can be found here.