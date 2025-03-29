Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man accused of a serious attack has been found not guilty by a jury.

Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, Orrell, was charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28, 2022.

He was also accused of unlawfully wounding Mr Wilson on the same day.

He denied both of the charges and a trial lasting four days was held at Bolton Crown Court.

The jury returned verdicts of not guilty on both counts.