A 43-year-old from Wigan who admitted to making vile films of child abuse has received a community punishment.

David Waterworth, of Bridge Street in Golborne, had originally denied having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He had also pleaded not guilty to making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

It had originally been planned for him to go on trial in late 2023 at Bolton Crown Court, but the case was delayed several times until it was at last due to take place in May this year only for Waterworth to change his pleas to guilty.

David Waterworth was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street

He has now appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he was given an 18-month community punishment which includes completing 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Waterworth has also been made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same period.